World History Day 2024 Celebrations, Launch of 'Jai Dwarka' Campaign

Hyderabad : ITS 6TH WOW, Hyderabad, India, celebrated World History Day 2024 with the grand inauguration of the 'Jai Dwarka' campaign at the Press Club, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana. This momentous event took place on Monday, June 24, 2024, and was attended by notable dignitaries and history enthusiasts.





Mr. Ravindrajith, General Secretary of ITS 6TH WOW, captivated the audience with a riveting presentation showcasing his groundbreaking research on Ancient Dwarka. The presentation highlighted evidence suggesting that Dwarka was a significant capital city during ancient times, contemporaneous with other great civilizations such as the Indus Valley, Mesopotamia, Ancient Egypt, Ancient China, Minoan, Olmec, and Norte Chico civilizations.



In a formal representation to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, ITS 6TH WOW advocated for the recognition of Ancient Dwarka as a National Heritage Site of India. The organization also urged the ministry to pursue the inclusion of Dwarka in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. This initiative aims to honor and preserve the historical and cultural legacy of this submerged city, believed to hold deep connections to the epic narrative of the Mahabharata.



The 'Jai Dwarka' campaign was officially launched during the event, accompanied by the unveiling of its dedicated website and the distribution of informative brochures to the attendees. The campaign is driven by the mission to excavate, protect, and bring to light the sunken city of Ancient Dwarka, thereby uncovering its rich historical and mythological significance.



Prominent figures in attendance included



Mr. Kaladhar Vallam, Telangana Chairman, ITS 6TH WOW, Mr. Ravindrajith, General Secretary, ITS 6TH WOW, Ms. Shahee khan, President, ITS 6TH WOW, Mr. Kranthi kumar, Joint Secretary, ITS 6TH WOW, India Chairman of ITS 6TH WOW. Their participation underscored the organization's commitment to fostering awareness and appreciation of world history.

About ITS 6TH WOW:



ITS 6TH WOW is dedicated to exploring and preserving global historical heritage. Through research, advocacy, and educational initiatives, the organization seeks to uncover and celebrate the stories that shape our shared past.