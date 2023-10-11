World Mental Health Day: Doctors, students raise pitch for awareness

Mahabubnagar: Commemorating the World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, healthcare experts at SVS Medical College stressed the need for the people to be aware. As part of the occasion, the doctors impressed upon attendees the significance of keeping oneself stress-free for a healthy life.

Marking the occasion, medical students of Mental health department took part in the poster presentation competition and tried to spread awareness on the the issues and challenges faced by people suffering with mental health and psychological problems. The students also took part in flash mob dance through which they created awareness on Schizophrenia and other superstitious beliefs like black magic. They advocated people not to believe in such practices.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Ashok Reddy HOD of the department said that mental health is equally important on par with physical health and one needs to be aware of various issues that lead to disorders. “One must get diagnosed early to have an effective treatment,” he said.

SVS college principal Dr KP Joshi, Resident Director Ram Reddy, Gynaecology department professor Dr Jayanti and others took part in the programme.