Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice President Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that the state government would fight with the Centre until a coach factory is established in Kazipet, as per the AP Reorganization Act. He spoke at a media conference organized in Kazipet town on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone of a railway wagon manufacturing unit in the suburb of Kazipet. Vinod Kumar demanded that the unit be expanded into a coach factory, as per the wishes of the people of the Telangana region. He said that the local people's representatives and party leaders have been making efforts for four decades to set up a coach factory in Kazipet, which has all the qualifications. He clarified that the movement will be carried out under the auspices of BRs, including the parties that meet until the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet.

Vinod Kumar also demanded that the central government immediately fulfill the Warangal promises of Railway Coach Factory, Bayyaram Steel, and Mulugu Tribal University as included in the State Bifurcation Act. He predicted that CM KCR is a visionary leader and it is certain that a coalition government will be formed in the country under the leadership of KCR.

Wardhannapet MLA Aruri Ramesh said that if the central government sets up a coach factory in Ayodhya Puram of Wardhannapet constituency, the state government is ready to acquire and hand over the required land from the government and private individuals.

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Legislative Council Vice Chairman Dr. Banda Prakash, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, City Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Chairman Sundarraju Yadav, corporators, BRS ranks, and others participated in the program.