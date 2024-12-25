Xmas bells toll in churches as city glows with festive joy

Hyderabad: On Christmas Eve, the City of Pearls lit up with festive cheer as churches and chapels were adorned with twinkling lights, Santa Claus figurines, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees gracing their premises.

Several churches and chapels in the city have set up intricate and stunning tableaus depicting the birth of Jesus Christ, drawing crowds and making it a cherished Christmas tradition. On Tuesday evening, people flocked to churches to participate in midnight mass. This year, alongside church celebrations, many voluntary organisations extended the festive spirit by celebrating pre-Christmas events in old age homes and orphanages.

St Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Gunfoundry, Abids, St Mary’s Church in Secunderabad; St Anthony’s Church in Lakdikapul; and Wesley Church in Secunderabad witnessed massive crowds as devotees gathered to offer prayers and light candles. These churches were magnificently adorned with lights and featured towering Christmas trees at their entrances, adding to the festive charm.

The celebrations are set to continue through the end of the year, culminating with a vigil mass on December 31. Robert Frank, an IT employee, said, “For us, Christmas is a month-long celebration that begins with carol singing on the first Sunday of December. Food preparations start a week or two before Christmas and continue until New Year. As a member of the choir group at St Mary’s Church, we have been spreading joy by visiting parishioners’ homes. After singing carols, the choir and households exchange greetings and sweets, embracing a heartwarming tradition that strengthens the festive spirit.”