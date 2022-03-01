Yadadri all set for 10-day annual Brahmotsavam

Yadadri: All set for Yadadri shrine ten days annual Brahmotsavam to be held from March 4 to March 14 in Balalayam.

This is the last Brahmostavam to be conducted at Balalyam as the main temple is going to re-open on March 28. It may be noted that Balalayam was arranged in the north of the main temple as per the directions of China Jeeyar Swamy on April 21 , 2016 , as CM KCR decided to renovate the main temple . Balalayam was established to continue the sevas to Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy and in the convenience of the devotees. In this connection, the gold armoured deities of the temple were placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Balalyam and took up all sevas to Swayambu Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy in the main temple.

The annual Brahmostvam of Swami in 2016 was conducted in the main temple before the launching of Balalayam, whereas, the annual Brahmotsavam of Yadadri shrine in 2017 to 2021 were being conducted at Balalayam.

As part of Brahmostavam , Tiru Kalyanam of Lord Narasimha Swamy with his consort Goddess Laxmi have been conducted at Balalayam ,whereas , Vaibhava Kalyanam of Swamy and Amma had been conducted at ZPHS downhill, on the same day. Besides, Vaibhava Kalyanam, Radhostavam was conducted downhill.

This time, the temple authorities have decided to conduct only Tiru Kalyanam of Swamy and Amma in Balalayam without Vaibhava Kalyanam downhill, EO Geetha Reddy informed in a press conference on Monday.

She informed that Minister for Endowments A Indra Karan Reddy, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha and Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar will attend the celestial wedding of Swamy and Amma to be conducted in Balalayam on March 11. She further informed that the procession of Swamy will be taken out in the golden chariot in Balalayam as a part of Radhostavam to be held on March 12.