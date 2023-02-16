Yadadri architect takes up renovation

Jagtial: Art director and the architect of Yadadri temple, Anand Sai, has been tasked with the renovation work of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. Sai had begun his work in right earnest as he visited the place on Sunday and held talks with the temple officials and went round the area.

According to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the main temple would be constructed in four acres of land. He said, after renovation, the temple can expect about 10 lakh devotees during Hanuman Jayanti festivities. Hence, he called upon the officials to take necessary measures to prepare plans in such a way that people who visit the temple should be left mesmerised. He told them that the temple premises should have best of infrastructural facilities.

He said there would a spacious parking area in 80 acres. Pushkarini, water tanks, water supply, construction of cottages, Annadana Satram, Kalyana Katta, police station and scientifically-laid ghat roads should be planned.



The officials of the Road & Buildings Department were instructed to construct new roads proceeding towards the temple. He said the temple authorities would also invite donors to construct cottages in the hill areas. The CM said the arrangements at the famous Sabarimala temple in Kerala should also be studied to ensure that there would be no traffic problems.

He further asked the authorities to build a Vedic school in the name of Anjanadri and select a suitable place for it in Kondagattu.

KCR told the officials that Kondagattu Anjanna Sanctuary area should be developed on the lines of Bandipur Sanctuary in the Nilgiri Hills on the Mysore-Ooty road. KCR directed Bhupal Reddy, senior officer in CMO to prepare specific plan of action. He instructed the Irrigation officials to take up the works of supplying water to the temple through pipelines from the flood flow canal.