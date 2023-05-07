Yadadri: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka to present hand-woven Pochamapally saree to Priyanka

Pochampally (Yadadri- Bhongir) : CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka met with handloom workers at Pochampally mandal center of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday , as part of People's March Padayatra and inquired about their problems.

He went to the house of weaver Vemula Shyam and directly observed the labour of the weavers to weave the sarees, the handlooms and the process of weaving the sarees.

He asked how many people work and how many days it takes to make a saree.

Similarly, he inquired about the incentives received from the government. Later, he purchased three sarees at Shyam's house as a gift for party leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Bhatti said that Pochampally handwoven sarees will be presented to Priyanka Gandhi who will attend the unemployment declaration meeting to be held in Saroor Nagar in Hyderabad on 8th of this month.

After that, Bhatti Vikramarka was taken to the house of the weaver Surapalli Ramu who came across the padayatra to see the ikkat sarees that ramu was woven .

He reminded that there is no subsidy or concession given to yarn for making sarees, while the central government imposes 18 percent GST, the state government imposes four percent taxes. Weaver Ramu stated that in the Congress government special subsidies were given without imposing any taxes.

Ramu said that weavers' lives were better in congress ruling and for this will surely support the Congress in the next elections.

After that, Bhatti talked to Bharatamma who was selling coconuts. He asked her whether she got a government house or not

She expressed her grief that she did not get a house and her son, who was educated at home, was wandering on the road as he did not get a job.

She said that she was supporting her family with the money from the sale of coconuts and requested Bhatti Vikramarka to help her.