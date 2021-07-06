Yadadri: Collector Pamela Satpathy issues memos to erring officials

Yadadri: District Collector Pamela Satpathy issued memos to Tahsildars of Gundala, Rajpeta and Bommalaramaram, who didn't attend a video conference held by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes from Suryapet Collectorate recently. She told them give explanation.

She also issued memos to Bhongir Municipal Commissioner Purnachander and Transco Deputy Executive Engineer DS Mallikarjun and sought explanation from them regarding the felling of trees planted as part of Haritha Haram at Raigiri under Bhongir municipal limits.

The Collector directed district and mandal-level officials, municipal and panchayat staff to work in coordination for better outcome. Officials, who were negligent in their duties will not be spared at any cost, she warned and told the erring officials to get ready to face dire consequences if they do not change their working style.

Pamela said every instruction must be implemented properly in the ongoing Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes. District officials and field level staff must work with dedication and should give top priority to the implementation of government schemes. She advised the officials to give up negligence while discharging their duties.

The Collector directed the authorities concerned to submit explanation to the memos and ordered that municipal and village secretariat staff should not neglect the ongoing Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes in the district.