Yadadri hundi nets record collection

Yadadri: The queue line complex was packed with devotees for the darshan of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at Balalayam. Pandals were crowded with devotees competing to carry out their vows.

The temple witnessed a huge rush on Sunday in the auspicious Sravana Masam. The place was chock-a-block with the devotees coming from far-off places. Traffic issues rose due to arrival of a large number vehicles and officials did not allow them to proceed to the hill in view of the rush. Patha Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple also witnessed huge crowds as special pujas were performed to the deity.

Meanwhile, Yadadri temple received a record hundi collection of Rs 24.11 lakh on Sunday, temple EO Geetha Reddy informed.