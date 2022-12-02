Yadadri: Newborn dies as ambulance couldn't reach village due to bad roads

Yadadri: Still many villages facing troubles due lack of proper road facilities and many people lost their lives during emergencies. A heart-wrenching incident took place in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri in Telangana. According to the sources, a newborn baby, delivered at home, died a few minutes after birth as the ambulance couldn't reach the Putta Gudem village, Yadadri due to a lack of a motorable road.



A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby in the village and walked for miles to get treatment. Villagers said that 30 infants died till now and added that the officials ignored their request to lay the road to the village.