Yadadri: Satyanarayana Vratham performed with gaiety

Yadadri: On the last day of the auspicious month of Karthika, under the auspices of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the authorities conducted Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and Vana Bhojanam. Temple EO Geeta Reddy stated that every year on the last day of the month of Karthika, it is customary to celebrate Vana Bhojanam and Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratas in the garden of the Yadadri temple.

As a part of celebrations, Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vrata was performed on Saturday at 11 am. Later, the officers and staff participated in Vana Bhojanam.

Earlier, Cow Puja and Tulsi Damodar Kalyanam were organized at Go-Shala.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy, additional Collector Deepak Tiwari, RDO Bhopal Reddy, Temple EO Geeta Reddy, Hereditary Trustee B Narsimha murthy, priests and officials took part in the celebrations.

The drone pictures of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple, which is shaping up to be a global spiritual site have been attracting devotees and locals.

Surrounded by the beauty of lush green gardens, Panchanarasimha's temple towers built of Krishna Shila Stone in the middle. The surroundings of the temple which includes the ring road being constructed with modern touches and the houses of Yadagirigutta are looking amazing in drone captures. The images that are being circulated on social media are being praised by everyone.