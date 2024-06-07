Live
Just In
Telangana govt. resumes Prajavani program, to review public grievances
After a temporary suspension due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha Elections, the public administration program started by the Congress government in Telangana is set to resume from today.
After a temporary suspension due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha Elections, the public administration program started by the Congress government in Telangana is set to resume from today. The Prajavani application program, which allows for public appeals, was put on hold for a period of time but will now be back in action.
With the Election Code now officially ended, the program of receiving Prajavani appeals will continue as usual every Tuesday and Friday at the Mahatma Jyotibapoole Praja Bhavan. Citizens are encouraged to utilize this platform to voice their concerns and suggestions to the government.
