Srisailam hundi gets Rs 4.04 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam have counted hundi collections on Thursday.

In a press release, the authorities informed that devotees have offered a sum of Rs 4,04,21,906 for a period of 26 days, from May 9 to June 6. 332.5 gm gold and 5.76 kg silver articles were also found in the hundis. In addition to Indian currency, 1768 USA Dollars, 45 UAE Dirhams, 1 Qatar Riyals, 5 Canada Dollars, 10 Euros, 50 UK Pounds, 55 USA Dollars, 1 Malaysia Ringgits and 109 Singapore Dollars were also found.

The counting was conducted under strict surveillance and closed-circuit cameras.

Temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju, Deputy EO Ravanamma, temple officials and devotees participated in the counting process.