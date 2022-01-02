'Yadadri shrine will script history'

Yadadri: Yadadri temple EO Geetha Reddy aspired that everyone should have the grace of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in the year 2022.

She took part in a special puja held at the temple on the occasion of the New Year, on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, she said that Yadadri Temple will script history in the country in 2022.

Swayambhu Darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be resumed after the Maha Kumbha Samprokshan programme to be held on March 28 and added that this great event is happening in 2022. Swayambhu Darshan, which is awaited by all the devotees is going to happen very soon, she asserted.