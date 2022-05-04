Yadadri temple removes additional charges of Rs 100 on four-wheelers

Yadadri: The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple officials on Wednesday have decided to make few changes in parking slot fees. The temple officials have decided to lift additional charges of Rs 100 charges on parking. However, the officials have retained the fee of Rs 500 for four-wheelers.

It is to mention here that the temple EO Geetha recently announced that Rs 500 will be charged per hour on the four-wheeler parked at the hillock. The temple officials who observed that around only 50 to 70 vehicles going up the hillock had reportedly complaint on this in a recent temple board meeting and had decided to remove the additional charges on parking.

This decision was taken to avoid number of vehicles upto the hillock causing space issues.