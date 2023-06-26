Yadadri witnesses huge pilgrim rush

Yadadri: Devotees thronged Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in large numbers on Sunday to pay vows to Swayambhu Narasimha. Mada Streets, Prasadam sales counters, queue complex and queue lines were chock-a-block with the devotees.

Similar was the scene at Satyanarayana Swamy Vratha Mandap, Kalyanakatta and Lakshmi Pushkarini premises.Devotees said it took 4 hours for general darshan and 3 hours for special darshan. The darshan continued from dawn till night.