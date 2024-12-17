Yadagirigutta: Dhanurmasa celebrations commence

Yadagirigutta: The Dhanurmasa celebrations began at the pilgrimage site of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, with rituals inaugurated by the Acharyas on Monday.

The Acharyas opened the temple early in the morning and performed the Suprabhata Seva (wake-up prayers). Following this, they installed the idol of Goddess Godadevi in the northern hall located in the Mukha Mandapam (main hall) and decorated her magnificently.

Special pujas were then conducted by the priests following the Agama Shastra (scriptural guidelines for temple rituals). Women devotees participated in the celebrations by offering Mangala Harathi to the Goddess. Earlier, the chief priest recited the first Pasuram (hymn) in praise of the Goddess, accompanied by other priests and Paranikas chanting Vedic hymns to worship her.

A favourite dish of Goddess Godadevi, Katte Pongali (a rice dish), was offered as Naivedyam (sacred offering). The Acharyas will perform early morning pujas daily and recite all 30 Pasurams over the course of 30 days as part of the Dhanurmasa celebrations.