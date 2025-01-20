Yadagirigutta temple sees heavy rush of devotees

Yadagirigutta: The renowned pilgrimage site, the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, witnessed a heavy influx of devotees. Sunday being a holiday, devotees from various regions flocked to the temple to have a darshan of Sri Swamy and fulfil their vows. Due to the increased number of devotees, it took over 3 hours for darshan through the free (Dharma) queue, while VIP darshan took around 1 hour.

With the surge in crowds, the temple’s queue complex was completely filled. The temple premises, including the prasadam counters, northern and western Mada streets, queue lines, Lakshmi Pushkarini (sacred pond), Kalyana Katta (tonsure hall), and Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratha Mandapam, were bustling with activity. Approximately 35,000 devotees had darshan of Sri Swamy. Temple officials reported that the temple’s daily revenue through various offerings amounted to Rs 51,40,252.