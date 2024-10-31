Yagam for Harris’ victory concludes

Kothagudem: As the US presidential election campaign intensifies with just a few days left for polling, a man in Kothagudem district sought divine intervention for the victory of Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) founder N Suresh Reddy conducted an 11-day ‘Sri Raja Shyamalamba Sahita Shata Chandi Purvaka Sudarshana Maha Yagam’ wishing for the victory of Harris in the election.

The yagam started on October 20 at Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

Suresh Reddy said Governor of Minnesota and US vice presidential candidate Tim Walz sent him a video message over phone and appreciated him for performing the yagam for the victory of Harris.