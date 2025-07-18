Yasaswini distributes CMRF cheques

Hanumakonda: Palakurthi MLA M Yasaswini Reddy on Thursday distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 52,35,700 to 158 beneficiaries at her camp office.

She handed over financial assistance sanctioned through the CMRF.

The MLA stated that although the government is facing financial challenges, it has not stepped back when it comes to welfare of the poor. She praised the CMRF for being a great support to the economically weaker sections suffering from health issues. Reddy added that despite paying interest every month on debts accumulated during the BRS rule, the government continues to allocate funds for development and welfare schemes. She said this programme serves as a great platform for directly delivering government support to each person.