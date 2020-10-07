Yellandu will soon become model town: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: The coal town of Yellandu will soon become a model town, stated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He visited the coal town on Tuesday and participated in various development works along with Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha and MLA Hari Priya.



The Minister laid foundation stone for CC roads works at a cost of Rs 7 crore in the town and launched public toilets, constructed with an expenditure of Rs 23 lakh in Buggavagu village near Yellandu.

Speaking at a programme, Minister Ajay stated that development works are going on at a brisk pace in Yellandu constituency and the aim of the TRS government is to develop the state in all aspects.

He informed that the people in the State are welcoming various government schemes and were happy over Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao' rule.

The government has allotted more funds for the development of Yellandu constituency and new bus station construction works will start on Dasara festival day with about Rs 3.75 crore, the Minister informed. He stated the local MLA is clearing all poll promises one by one. The district became green place after Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme (SLIP) was completed, he observed. Additional Collector Anudeep, Municipal Chairman D Venkateswara Rao, District Libraries Chairman Dindigala Rajender, RDO Swarna Latha, Municipal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, MPP, Sarpanch and others were present on the occasion.