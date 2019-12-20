Yet another project in Kothagudem to boost agri activities

Kothagudem: The State government is planning to construct another irrigation project in erstwhile Khammam district to increase the agriculture activities and production. In this regard, it has chosen Kummarigudem area in Aswapuram mandal that also adjoins the Dummugudem project. Once completed, the new project would become the third irrigation project in erstwhile Khammam district and would provide water to thousands of acres.



After the formation of Telangana, the State government first completed the Bhakta Ramadasu project in a record time of 11 months. While the construction was started on February 16, 2016, it was completed within 11 months and was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on January 31, 2017. It earned the reputation of an irrigation project completed in a short time in the country.

The Bhakta Ramadasu project was designed to irrigate nearly over 58,000 acres in the drought-prone Kusumanchi, Thirumalayapalem, Mudigonda, Nelakondapalli and Khammam rural mandals of the district. While the total cost of the project stood at Rs 335.59 crore, Rs 171.84 crore was spent on land acquisition, civil works and sub-station works and the remaining Rs 163.75 was spent on pipes, motors and pumps.





After the completion of the Bhakta Ramadasu project, the government started the Sita Rama Lift irrigation Project in Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district. The government took up the project with an estimated cost of Rs 13,384 crore to provide water to 2.72 lakh acres in Khammam and Kothagudem districts and also in Mahabubabad district. The works of the project are going on at a brisk pace.

Now, the State government is planning to construct another irrigation project in the Kummarigudem village in Aswapuram mandal and also called tenders for it this month. The new project would be constructed about 200 meters away from the existing Dummugudem project and would be linked to the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project. The government is planning to construct 1,395 metre long barrage at a height of 63 metre to generate hydel power and also store about 37 tmcft water.

Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) Superintending Engineer Venkat Krishna, speaking to The Hans India, said the aim of the new project was to store water and generate power. After the completion of Sita Rama and the new Kummarigudem projects, around six lakh acres in the districts of Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad would come under cultivation.

While the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) has been irrigating about 2-3 lakh acres and the Bhakta Ramadasu around 60,000 acres, the SRLIP and the Kummarigudem will irrigate nearly four to five lakh acres once completed, the official added.

Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao speaking to The Hans India, expressed his happiness over government's decision to construct a new project in his constituency. With the completion of projects, the farmers in Kothagudem and Khammam would be able to cultivate three crops a year and reap benefits.