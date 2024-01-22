Young Kuchipudi prodigy from Telangana to be conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today

Hyderabad: Where tradition weaves seamlessly into the fabric of daily life, emerges a luminary of grace and artistry—Pendyala Lakshmi Priya, a fifteen-year-old Kuchipudi dancer from Warangal in Telangana, will receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. The 10th grade student from Montfort School CBSE, Kazipet, is being awarded for excellence in the field of art and culture. She was trained for Kuchipudi under the tutelage of a renowned Kuchipudi dancer from Warangal, named Sudheer Rao.

The Bal Puraskar is a government initiative to recognise the exceptional achievements of children aged between five and 18. Of the 19 children selected for the award this year, Laxmi Priya is the only one from Telangana.

Lakshmi Priya says, “When I expressed my desire to learn dance, my mother and grandmother, who harboured unfulfilled aspirations for the art, became my pillars of support. Their unspoken dreams found a new avenue in my journey, and their encouragement became the driving force behind my pursuit of dance. I am dedicating this award to my parents and Guru.”

Embarking on her dance journey in the third grade, she imbibed a passion for classical dance that blossomed into over 200 performances, spanning various programmes, festivals, and competitions. The pinnacle of her achievements came last year when she clinched the first prize in the classical dance category at the national Kala Utsav competition held in Odisha. This remarkable feat not only distinguished her talent but also led to a special encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Her guru, Sudheer Rao, says, “Mastering classical dance is no small feat, yet Lakshmi Priya has accomplished it, bringing immense joy as her tutor. Initiating her dance journey at a tender age, Lakshmi Priya displayed exceptional dedication during the challenging times of the pandemic. Devoting two-to-three hours daily, she honed not only her footwork but, more significantly, the nuances of expressions that breathe life into every performance. Perfecting expressions in classical dance is a gradual process, but her rapid grasp of the art is truly remarkable. Typically reserved for accomplished young women above 18, the portrayal of emotions, especially in characters like Sathyabama, is an intricate task, yet she has managed to embody the essence of the character at such a young age.”

She holds the title of ‘Lasyapriya’ for being the best performer in Kuchipudi and Mohininatyam, as recorded in the Art Book of World Records in 2020.

In 2019, Laxmi Priya won the first prize in a nationwide competition held by the Montfort CBSE School, where she studies. Recognising her talent, the school has borne the full cost of her education so far.