Youngster hatches plan to attack brother-in-law with knife in Court, held

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the citizens at LB Nagar court after a youngster was caught carrying a knife in the premises of the Court.

According to the sources, the police took the youngster into custody after the security found a knife at the security checking when he was about to enter the Court.

The youngster identified as Sai Kiran (22) along with his friend has come to the court with the knife to attack his brother-in-law after his sister was upset with him, said the police. Sai Kiran had hatched a plan to attack his brother-in-law when he comes to court for a hearing.

The police added that Sai Kiran's sister had complained that his brother-in-law was cheating on her.

