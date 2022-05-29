Youngster jumps in front of train to death

Mancherial: In an unfortunate incident, a youngster committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train as he was depressed after a girl rejected his marriage proposal, in Bellampalli on Sunday.

Bellampalli railway police head constable K Suresh Goud informed that the youngster was Durgam Shashikanth (20), a member of a musical band of Tekulabasti in Bellampalli and native of Chandravelli village in Dahegaon mandal.

Shashikanth resorted to the extreme as he was disheartened when the girl who he fell in love with turned down his proposal to marry her. He learned about the girl's decision through one of her friends. He started loving the girl for quite a long time. Based on a complaint received from his father, Durgam Keshav, a case was registered and investigations were taken up.