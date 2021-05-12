Your immune system is second vaccine

Hyderabad:"As reports of second wave came, I took all safety measures. No one was allowed to enter my room and food was being delivered to me with all precautions being followed. I was the only elder person in the house and family did everything to keep the virus away from me, but somehow it reached me," said Jameel.

Two days after quarantine, he developed fever and breathing problems. "The temperature hovered in the range of 100 to 101 for over a week." Then he was admitted to a hospital and was found to be having respiratory distress. Doctors told him that infection reached lungs and was spreading fast," says Jameel.

Doctors asked patients to immediately arrange plasma or Remdesvir injection. But plasma of the same blood group was not available. Finding Remdesvir was also difficult. With great difficulty they managed to get one.

After a few days his body was showing signs of recovery which made him develop hope and confidence. "What if I am aged I can fight it," that is how I motivated myself and finally I am a Covid-19 survivor, not a victim, remarked Jameel.

He believes that people need to learn to live with the virus, instead of losing hope and creating panic and distressing themselves. Jameel advises: "Building immunity is the key in this situation, even after getting vaccinated. Your immunity is the second vaccine which will protect you from the virus. Now I exercise every day and have food to boost the immunity level."

"Finally, I would urge everyone to wear a face mask and follow the sanitation/hygiene guidelines. Stay indoors as much as you can unless It is necessary to step out. We also need to see that many people get vaccinated which may protect them. Stay positive and strong, we will all get through this", Jameel added.