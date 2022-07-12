Youth are future of country: ZPTC Patnam Avinash

Shabad: Shabad ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy said that the future of the State and country depends on the strength and maneuvers of the youth. ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy along with Sarpanch Sammy Pentaiah, former MPTC Chalam Pantulu and Ambedkar Youth Association members started the construction work of the youth building which is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs of his own money in Thallapally village of Shabad mandal.

On this occasion, Avinash Reddy said that education and sports fields are being provided by PRR Trust. As a part of this, we are organising district level cricket, volleyball and other competitions in the memory of Late Patnam Rajender Reddy every year in Shabad mandal. With the construction of the building, there will be an opportunity to organise cultural events. He explained that as per the request of the villagers and youth association, they are working to provide medical services by bringing doctors in the village once a week. He also said that he would work hard to build a road from Rythu Vedika to EC for the management of cattle hospital. ZPTC Avinash Reddy said that there will be full cooperation for village development. Sarpanch Pentaiah said that 20 lakh funds have already been released for the development of Thallapally with the help of ZPTC Avinash Reddy.

Youth president Shekhar, Venu, Pratap Reddy, Suman, TRS party village committee president Banda Ramachandraiah, senior leaders Purushottamachari, Ramachandraiah, Former Sarpanch Basa Vithal, educationist Narsimlu and others were present.