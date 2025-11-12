Youth Climate Action & Innovation Centre makes debut in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a landmark initiative, the Government of Telangana and United Nations-accredited foundation 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) have signed an MoU to establish India’s first Youth Climate Action & Innovation Centre (YCA&IC) in Hyderabad. The announcement was made at the 9th 1M1B Activate Impact Summit held at the United Nations in Geneva.

The Centre, anchored under the Chief Minister’s SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery) framework, is a flagship project of the Telangana Rising Net Zero Mission. It aims to position Telangana as India’s first youth-driven climate delivery model by 2030.

Key targets include training over one lakh youth in green and climate skills, connecting 1,000 startups and enterprises to trained talent, and creating 10,000 virtual and gig work opportunities. The Centre will serve as a convergence platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and measurable climate impact.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary and CEO of SPEED, stated, “This initiative connects youth, industry, and innovation toward sustainable growth. By integrating AI, green skills, and entrepreneurship, we are shaping future-ready climate leaders.”

Manav Subodh, Founder of 1M1B, added, “This partnership ignites a youth-powered movement for climate action. The Centre will transform NextGen innovators into changemakers leading India’s Net Zero journey.”

The Centre will feature four core components: AI & Sustainability Experience Zones, AI & Green Talent Accelerator, WorkX Innovation & Impact Studio, and a Global Connect & Virtual Hub. These will offer training, fellowships, job linkages, and mentorship through 1M1B’s global network connecting Telangana with Geneva and Silicon Valley.

Aligned with Telangana Rising 2047 pillars, the Centre ensures inclusive access to youth across districts, especially women and rural communities, reinforcing Telangana’s role as a national leader in climate innovation.