Youth Congress leaders block KTR’s convoy

Hyderabad: Youth Congress leaders blocked the convoy of KTR at Amberpet, demanding an apology to Minister Konda Surekha. They also sought an apology allegedly for hitting the Congress cadre outside the Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

While pointing out how the offensive social media posts allegedly by BRS followers have upset the women minister, Hyderabad Youth Congress President Motha Rohit has strongly condemned the trolling of ministers on social media. Former minister KTR, who was going to visit the affected families of the Musi project at Amberpet, was stopped in Vidyanagar by the Youth Congress leaders.

A scuffle broke out between BRS workers and the Youth Congress. Motha Rohit said he, along with other leaders, had to resort to this type of demonstration because BRS leaders have not only insulted the women minister, but they attacked Congress workers at Telanganga Bhavan. Motha Rohit further said that “We are in the government and are exercising restraint, but trolling women ministers regularly and demeaning them on social media will not be acceptable,” he said.