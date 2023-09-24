Live
Just In
Youth ends life near RGI airport
Highlights
The reason behind taking extreme step is not yet known. The police has registered a case and an investigation is underway
Hyderabad: A young man reportedly committed suicide under Shamshabad Airport limits near Amazon Building. He took extreme step by hanging himself from a tree. After receiving the information, the police reached the incident site and reviewed it.
The youth who committed suicide has been identified as Parvez (22) from Haryana.
The police came to know that he was working as a temporary driver in the Amazon company at the airport.
The reasons for the youth's suicide are not known. The police shifted the dead body to Osmania mortuary for postmortem. A case was registered, and an investigation is underway.
