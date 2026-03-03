Youth power key to Viksit Bharat @2047: OU VC

Hyderabad: India’s youth are the driving force behind the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, declared Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, while inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program (VBYCP) at the University College of Engineering (A). He emphasised that with nearly 65% of India’s population below the age of 35, the country holds immense potential to lead the world in innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and social transformation.

The Vice-Chancellor urged universities to evolve as centres of innovation, research, and societal problem-solving, while promoting quality education, modern infrastructure, and entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to actively engage in civic participation, volunteerism, and community development, noting that platforms such as MY Bharat provide significant opportunities for youth to contribute to national progress.

The programme, organised under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 300 students representing various colleges, along with faculty members and academic leaders. Presiding over the programme, Principal Prof P Chandra Sekhar appreciated the active involvement of students and stressed the importance of youth participation in national developmental initiatives. Guest of honour Ganisetti Aravind Kumar delivered an inspiring address, motivating students to take responsibility for social progress. His interaction during the Yuva Samvad session provided valuable insights and encouragement.

The event featured presentations on MY Bharat initiatives, interactive dialogue sessions, and on-the-spot registrations at a dedicated stall, which received a strong student response.