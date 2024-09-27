Youth should protect cultural traditions of India: Collector

Karimnagar: A district level youth festival was organised at Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday under the aegis the District Youth and Sports Department. District Collector Pamela Satpathy participated in the progarmme and said that youth festivals will help a lot in bringing out the talent of the youth. There is some art hidden talent in every person and youth festivals help to bring it out.

Youth should take Swami Vivekananda’s preachings as an example and move forward. If the youth realises that the future of the country depends in the hands of the youth, there is nothing that cannot be achieved. Youth should not go on the right path, she suggested.