YS Sharimila to resume Prajaprasthanam Padayatra today from Narsampet

YSRTP president YS Sharmila will resume her Prajaprasthanam padayatra at 3.30 pm today. At 3.30 pm, Sharmila's padayatra will be restarted near Shankaramma Tanda in Chennaraopeta Mandal of Narsampet Constituency. She will speak to the people in Lingagiri village of the mandal at 4 pm followed by paying tributes to the statue of YS at Suripalli Cross Roads in Nekkonda mandal at 4.30 PM, meeting people of Thoppanagadda Thanda at 5 o'clock in the evening. Sharimila to hold mata-muchta program to be organized in Nekkonda village at 5.30.

It is learned Sharmila will meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan at 12 noon before leaving Hyderabad for the padayatra. YSRTP sources revealed that after the meeting with the Governor, Sharmila will leave for the padayatra directly from the Raj Bhavan. Sharmila's meeting with the Governor before leaving for the padayatra took precedence.

Along with the details of the padayatra, Sharmila has the opportunity to bring the problems of the people and the anti-people decisions of the state government to the attention of the governor. Sources of YSRTP say that Sharmila will inform the governor about the government's disapproval of her padayatra, the attack by BRS activists and her arrest. It is said that Sharmila will present a petition to the governor on the failures of KCR's 9-year rule and the problems of the people.

While Sharmila was on her padayatra, BRS activists attacked her caravan while police issued a notice to Sharmila to stop the padayatra due to the confrontational atmosphere. However, Warangal Police granted permission for Sharmila's padayatra with about 15 conditions as per the orders of the High Court.