YS Sharmila protests at TSPSC office in Hyderabad, demands job notifications

YSRCP Telangana chief YS Sharmila on Monday staged a protest at the office of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in Nampally demanding the release of job notifications.



She stayed a sit-in protest on the road and raised slogans against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She demanded the TSPSC to release notifications for 1.9 lakh vacant job posts. Following the protest, traffic in the area came to a halt. Vehicles struck on the road for about an hour causing heavy traffic jam.

Meanwhile, the police detained Sharmila and the YSRCP party workers. Earlier, the YSRCP Telangana chief submitted a letter to TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy to release job notifications in the state.