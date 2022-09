YS Sharmila responds to 'Mangalavaram Mardalu remarks, slams Min

Nagarkurnool: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Saturday lashed out at Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy over his sexist remarks on her in the past. Addressing the gathering at Wanaparthy, YS Sharmila recalled Niranjan Reddy's remarks calling her as Mangalavaram Maradalu. She said that he is an uncultured person who can't see a mother and sister in other woman.

Earlier, Minister Niranjan Reddy termed as Managalavaram Maradalu while addressing the party workers in Nagarkurnool. He commented that she was doing protests in Telangana every Tuesday demanding to release job notifications for unemployed youths.