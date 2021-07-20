YS Sharmila Sits on a Fast at Penubali

Y. S. Sharmila, founder, of the YSR Telangana Party, sits on a 10-hour fast, on Tuesday, at Penubali, for the sake unemployed youth.



Recently, unemployed individual, Nageshwar roa, had committed suicide; he used to reside in Khammam district, at Penubali mandal. Sharmila has met the family of late Nageshwar and offered condolences and at the same time, she promised that, she would stand with them in the hour of need and also help them in all ways. After listening to their family troubles, she shed tears.

After meeting the late Nageshwar family, she sat on the fast, before that, she also put garland to her late father YSR statue. She plans to sit on fast on every Tuesday, to address the problems of unemployment in Telangana.

Sharmila said, as part of the programme she will forgo food, from 8.a.m to 6.pm in the village located in Sattupalli constituency. Recently emerged as the newest political force in Telangana, she is laying special emphasis on unemployment.

She further added, that there is no need for her party to contest in the forthcoming huzurabad bypoll. She gave reason, that, by contesting in the election will it bring jobs to the unemployed or would Dalit receive 3 acres of land.

Sharmila, is the daughter of late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, who was ex united AP CM, and she is also sister of Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is presently, chief minister for Andhra Pradesh. She has asserted that, earlier she had no fear of going alone into the political fray.

YSRTP has been established for the aspirations of the great leader (YSR), she stated that, she never felt bad or had fear that, she is alone. I am one of the crores of admirers of YSR, she stated.