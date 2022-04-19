YSRTP chief YS Sharmila appoints Malladi Sandeep as State coordinator of Team YSSR

It is a known fact that the YSRTP headed by YS Sharmila is making all efforts to make a mark in Telangana politics. Meanwhile, the party supremo is going all out to bring the party into power and nominate the leaders at various levels. Against this backdrop, Mr. Sharmila has appointed Malladi Sandeep the young leader as the state coordinator of 'Team YSSR' The appointment of Sandeep as state leader has brought strength to the cadre as they believe that hard work paid off. Malladi Sandeep forayed into the political spectrum and worked hard to achieve this position.

The YSR family has once again proved that it is always ahead in looking after the welfare of the activists who feel like their own family. Since the inception of the party, YS Sharmila has been a good leader who believes in the party and goes to the home of those who work for it and joins them as one of their family and inquires about their well-being.



Malladi Sandeep is an example to say that every hard-working leader under the leadership of YS Sharmila has a niche position in the party. People will always cherish leaders and parties that recognize and give due respect to activists and leaders. Sandeep Kumar said he would work in good faith without betraying the trust of party chief YS Sharmila, who had entrusted him with key responsibilities.