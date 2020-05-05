Zaheerabad: Financial assistance to fight Covid-19

Zaheerabad: MP BB Patil along with Yellareddy MLA J Surender, ZPTCs and MPTCs handed over financial assistance towards fighting Covid 19 to former MP Kavithi here on Monday.

She congratulated them for coming forward to support the government to face the current situation.

The former MP urged everyone to remain in self-restraint and contribute to containing the virus. Kavitha appealed the people to wear masks and maintain social distance.