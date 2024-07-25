Zero Allocations to State in Union Budget: TG tears into Centre’s 'indifference'

Hyderabad: Will Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stage a dharna in New Delhi protesting the alleged discrimination against the state in the Union Budget? Will BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao join him in dharna?

This has become the issue of discussion in political circles. The Chief Minister during the discussion on the resolution on the injustice meted out to the state in the budget said that all parties cutting across political affiliations should protest in Delhi and force the Centre to give what was due to the state.

He said BRS chief KCR who always claims that he had put his head in the jaws of death and achieved Telangana state should join them in the proposed dharna. This led to a slugfest between BRS leader T Harish Rao and the treasury benches. Harish said no one could question the sacrifices of KCR in the agitation for a separate state. He said while Revanth Reddy refused to resign, BRS members had many times resigned to their posts.

Moving the resolution, the CM explained how after taking charge he personally took interest and met PM Narendra Modi and many Union Ministers several times and submitted memoranda regarding the pending issues under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

He alleged that southern states, particularly Telangana, were facing discrimination in getting their due. “If Telangana contributes Re 1 as tax, it is getting only 47 paise, in contrast to Bihar which was getting Rs 7.26. Telangana has contributed Rs 3.68 lakh crore as taxes during the past 5 years but it had received only Rs 1.68 lakh crore funds. This is a clear violation of the norms,” he said.

Further explaining how the southern states were at the receiving end, Revanth Reddy said the five south states were contributing Rs 22 lakh crore as GST, but in return they are getting only Rs 6.42 lakh crore. In contrast, BJP-ruled UP was getting Rs 6.91 lakh crore against its contribution of only Rs 3.41 lakh crore. He said the Centre had ignored the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission and had cut down the funds to some states.



The resolution says that the Union government owed the responsibility of taking all necessary steps for the sustainable development of the two states as per the AP Reorganization Act. The unfulfilled promises in the Reorganization Act had a negative impact on the development of the Telangana state.

He alleged that the Centre had forsaken the federal spirit and had adopted indifferent attitude towards Telangana from the day of the formation of the state.