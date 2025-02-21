ZPHS Mushtipalli & Veldanda Girls’ School Qualify for Nationals in Innovation Marathon

Nagar kurnool : Students from ZPHS Mushtipalli and ZPHS Veldanda Girls’ School have been selected for the national level in the School Innovation Marathon, jointly organized by the Telangana Department of School Education and School Innovation Marathon in February this year.

From ZPHS Mushtipalli, students Gadari Praveen and Gadari Sai Charan, under the guidance of teacher Shailaja, developed the “Life-Saving Boat” project as part of the Disaster Management category. Similarly, students from ZPHS Veldanda Girls’ School created a “Solar-Powered Water Filter” project. Both projects qualified for the national level, as announced by District Science Officer T. Rajasekhar Rao.

For further development of these projects, Guru Kashi University, Punjab, has committed to providing the necessary funding.

On this occasion, District Education Officer A. Ramesh Kumar congratulated the students, guide teachers, and school headmistress Surekha for their achievement.

The event was attended by District Science Officer Talpu Noor Rajasekhar Rao, Headmistress Surekha, and other faculty members.