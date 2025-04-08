Bijnor Murder: Wife Accused of Killing Railway Worker Husband

A railway employee was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police reported on Monday, with his wife now under arrest on suspicion of murder.

The incident occurred in Najibabad's Adarsh Nagar locality, where 27-year-old Deepak was discovered unresponsive at his rented home. His wife, Shivani, initially claimed he suffered a heart attack and was being taken to a hospital, according to officials.

However, Deepak's brother, Piyush, grew suspicious after finding him dead upon arrival at the hospital. Shivani’s reluctance to permit a postmortem further raised concerns, prompting Piyush to approach local authorities and request an autopsy.

The autopsy findings contradicted the initial claims, revealing strangulation as the cause of death. The police took Shivani into custody for interrogation following the results.

“Post-mortem results ruled out a heart attack and confirmed death by strangulation. Based on this, we detained the wife for questioning,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee.

According to police sources, preliminary evidence suggests that Shivani may have administered sleeping pills before allegedly strangling her husband. The motive remains under investigation.

The couple had been married for around 18 months after a relationship, and they have a six-month-old daughter, police noted.

Deepak’s uncle, Vishal, stated that the murder might not have been carried out by Shivani alone. “We believe another person is involved. We don’t yet know the motive—whether it was financial or job-related—but she is responsible. Justice must be served,” he said.

The case comes weeks after a similar incident in Meerut, where a merchant navy officer was allegedly killed by his wife and her partner.