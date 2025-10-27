Live
Box CM Yogi Adityanath unveils statues at Kabirdham Ashram, plants Rudraksh tree
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the renowned Kabirdham Ashram in Mustafabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, situated along the India-Nepal border, on Sunday. During his visit, he unveiled the new statues of Shri Kshamadevji and Shri Guruman Saheb as part of the Ashram’s annual tradition of installing statues of revered saints in new forms. The Chief Minister inaugurated the statues by cutting the ribbon, offering garlands, and receiving blessings.
On this occasion, CM Yogi also planted a Rudraksh tree within the Ashram premises. Praising the Kabirdham Ashram’s rich spiritual heritage, its culture of service, and its atmosphere of patriotism, he said that such sacred places strengthen the values of harmony, devotion, and selfless service in society. A large number of saints, devotees, and public representatives associated with the Ashram attended the event.