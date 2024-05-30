Priest in Srisailam temple ends life

Live
A 24-year-old priest committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.
Srisailam (Nandyal): A 24-year-old priest committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam. The deceased has been identified as Matamgari Mahesh, a resident of Adoni.
Inspector of police G Prasad Rao said that the Mahesh was a priest in the Srisailam temple. He was found hanging to the ceiling in room No 13 at Lingayat Choultry. After being informed by chouldry management, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary at Srisailam.
Police said Mahesh’s father is facing trial for the murder of his mother. His father has become mentally unstable after the murder and is roaming the streets, the CI said.
Mahesh who was unmarried might have been suffering from depression due to the incident. In a state of depression, he might have taken the extreme step, the CI said.
Mahesh has a married sister. Police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPc and took up probe.