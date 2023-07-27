1& 2 flood warnings were issued at Dowleswaram Barrage within 12 hours

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In just 12 hours, the Godavari flood surged at Dowleswaram barrage in Rajahmundry. The first warning was issued at 6 in the morning and the second warning was issued at 6:30 in the evening, causing great anxiety in the lowland areas and lanka villages of Konaseema. Officials say that they will have to be on high alert for 24 hours from now.

Second warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage Godavari flood level reached 13.75 feet over the crest of Dowleswaram SAC Barrage at 6-30 p.m. on Thursday. With this, the 2nd warning was issued by R. Kasi Visweswara Rao, Executive Engineer and Flood Conservator of Godavari Head Works. At this time 13,05,172cusecs of water are released in to the sea.

Flood Duty Officers assume their duties at the barrage and flood banks as per the second warning protocol.

Meanwhile, the Godavari flood level crossed 11.75 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram at 6 a.m., and the first warning alert was issued. At this time, 10,02,425 cusecs of water are released into the sea.

4000 cusecs of water were released to the delta irrigation canals. At 6 a.m., the flood level in Bhadrachalam rose to 50.20 feet. There is a second warning in effect. Through the Polavaram project, this flood flow reaches the Dowleswaram barrage. Water resources department officials said that the water level of Godavari at the barrage will increase till tonight. By the evening the water level at Bhadrachalam was slightly reduced. Due to this, it is expected that the Godavari flood in Rajahmundry will reduce to some extent on Friday.