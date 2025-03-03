Live
- Naredco hails urban development, revenue reforms
- 1.02 lakh women to get training in sewing from March 8
- Minister favours loans to small traders
- Tharoor Revises Position On Kerala's Industrial Landscape, Calls For Genuine MSME Growth
- Kannada Actress Ramya Backs DK Shivakumar's Criticism Of Film Industry Absence at Festival
- Organs of brain dead person donated
- Budget failed to address Super Six promises: CPM
- Govt plans Ambedkar statues at all social welfare hostels
- Techno-cultural fest ‘Abhisarga’ concludes at IIIT Sri City
- AHTU, Rachakonda cops nab 10 transgenders for antisocial activities
1 dies, 2 hurt as speeding car hits them
A tragic road accident near Chennuru village in Gudur Rural mandal claimed one life and left two others critically injured early Sunday morning.
Tirupati: A tragic road accident near Chennuru village in Gudur Rural mandal claimed one life and left two others critically injured early Sunday morning. The mishap occurred around 6 am near Vishnu Dhaba, when a speeding car heading towards Gudur struck three pedestrians on their routine morning walk.
Alluru Murali (57), a resident of Chennuru, died on the spot due to the impact. His companions, CK Reddy and Ramana Reddy, sustained severe injuries. Passersby quickly rushed the injured victims to a nearby hospital, from where they were later shifted to Apollo Hospital in Nellore for advanced medical care.
Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident’s cause.
