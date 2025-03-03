  • Menu
1 dies, 2 hurt as speeding car hits them

Highlights

A tragic road accident near Chennuru village in Gudur Rural mandal claimed one life and left two others critically injured early Sunday morning.

Tirupati: A tragic road accident near Chennuru village in Gudur Rural mandal claimed one life and left two others critically injured early Sunday morning. The mishap occurred around 6 am near Vishnu Dhaba, when a speeding car heading towards Gudur struck three pedestrians on their routine morning walk.

Alluru Murali (57), a resident of Chennuru, died on the spot due to the impact. His companions, CK Reddy and Ramana Reddy, sustained severe injuries. Passersby quickly rushed the injured victims to a nearby hospital, from where they were later shifted to Apollo Hospital in Nellore for advanced medical care.

Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident’s cause.

