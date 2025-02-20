1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards

Rajamahendravaram : Efforts to develop the tourism sector in the district are set to take shape by August, with officials urged to expedite the implementation of proposed projects, said district collector P Prasanthi.

The District Tourism Committee (DTC) meeting was held on Wednesday at the District Collector’s camp office under the chairmanship of the collector. In-Charge District Forest Officer Ravindra Dama, District Revenue Officer T Seetharama Murthy, and other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, collector Prasanthi emphasised the need to identify various agencies for the development of tourism projects in the district and to take necessary actions with special proposals. She directed that tourism development should be carried out in a phased manner with strategic planning.

As part of this initiative, the first phase of a boating facility covering one kilometre in Kadiyapulanka will be implemented, with plans to gradually extend its length. She also instructed officials to identify suitable land in Kadiyapulanka for the development of Shilparamam Society and to establish a starting point for deluxe 10-seater boats from Vemagiri to Kadiyapulanka Canal.

Additionally, she suggested that nursery stalls along the national highway should be developed as tourist attractions and interested entrepreneurs should be identified.

The collector proposed allocating shops on a lease basis to Kadiyam nurseries, flower market associations, self-help groups, and handloom families. Uniformly structured stalls will be set up from Pottilanka to Kadiyapulanka, with provisions for essential infrastructure such as water, electricity, and CCTV surveillance.

The development of Nagaravanam at Diwancheruvu, along with accommodation and adventure sports facilities, was also suggested.

Furthermore, the collector instructed the District Forest Officer (DFO) to adopt and prepare suitable proposals for eco-tourism-based projects like the Rampachodavaram region.

District Tourism Officer P Venkata Chalam, District Micro Irrigation Officer A Durgesh, Irrigation SE K Gopinath, Kadiyam Nursery New Association President Ratnam Ayyappa, RMC Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswara, RMC SE G Panduranga Rao, District Horticulture Officer B Sujata Kumari, and Kadiam In-Charge Tahsildar Sunil were present.