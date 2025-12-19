10 BSNL 4G towers sanctioned for Nellore dist

Nellore: With the efforts of Nellore MP and Telecom Advisory Committee Chairman Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, 10 new BSNL 4G towers have been sanctioned for the district.

Union Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar issued orders on Thursday in this regard.

MP Vemireddy brought to the attention of Union Minister Pemmasani that presently several villages in Nellore parliamentary constituency lack mobile network connectivity and do not have access to mobile services. He explained that installation of these towers would improve delivery of e-governance services, online education, financial inclusion through digital banking, emergency response systems, and other services that rely on mobile connectivity.

The towers have been sanctioned for Chouta Bhimavaram in Anumasamudrampeta mandal; Varikuntapadu in Ananthasagaram mandal and Chilakapad in Marripadu mandal, all in Atmakur constituency.

Also, towers sanctioned for Malakonda, a prominent temple in Valetivaripalem mandal of Kandukur constituency; Dundigam village in Dagadarthi mandal of Kavali constituency.

Towers have been sanctioned for Mohammadapuram and Viruvuru in Varikuntapadu mandal; Vempalli Thoka in Seetharamapuram mandal; Veligandla in Kondapuram mandal; and Yerukollu in Duttaluru mandal, all in Udayagiri constituency.