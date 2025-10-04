  • Menu
10 caught in drunk and drive cases

Tirupati: Fourth additional judicial magistrate court judge Grandi Srinivas fined 10 persons each Rs 10,000 for drunk and drive. Traffic DSP Ramakrishnachari informed that cases were filed on 10 persons for drunk and drive. Imposed Rs 10000 reach as fine for a total of 1,00,000, he added.

