BHEL clocks 3-fold jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 382.49 crore

New Delhi: State-owned engineering giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Monday reported a more than three-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 382.49 crore in third quarter (October-December) of 2025-26 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 124.77 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

BHEL’s revenue from operations increased 16.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,473.10 crore, supported by steady execution in the power and industrial segments. The company also maintained sequential momentum over Q2 FY26, reflecting improving operating leverage.

The engineering major’s revenue from the power segment stood at Rs 6,322.36 crore during the third quarter while that of the industry segment came in at Rs 2,150.74 crore.

BHEL also stated that the new Labour Codes which have come into effect from November 21, 2025 may impact future financials.

The government has announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes to simplify and streamline labour laws to ensure better wages, safety, social security and enhanced welfare for India’s workforce.

The four labour codes include the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 with effect from 21st November 2025, rationalising 29 existing labour laws.

Under Code on Social Security, 2020 all workers including gig and platform workers will get social security coverage. All workers will get PF, ESIC, insurance, and other social security benefits. Earlier there was only limited security coverage.

Under the Code on Wages, 2019, all workers will receive a statutory right minimum wage payment which wages and timely payment will ensure financial security. Earlier minimum wages applied only to scheduled industries or employments; large sections of workers remained uncovered.

The Labour codes also ensure that employers must provide all workers above the age of 40 years with a free annual health check-up and promote a timely preventive healthcare culture. Earlier there was no legal requirement for employers to provide free annual health check-ups to workers.