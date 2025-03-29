10 Maoists surrender before ASR district police

Paderu (ASR district) : In a significant blow to the CPI (Maoist), 10 active Maoist cadres, including senior leaders and key committee members, surrendered before Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar of Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday.

The surrendered members include one divisional committee member (DVCM), one area committee member (ACM), three platoon party committee members (PPCM), one RPC presi-dent of DAKMS, one RPC militia commander, one militia member, one Chaitanya Natya Man-dali (CNM) member and one Balala Sangham member.

The surrendered Maoists were identified as Kadithi Mangili, Deputy Commander, PPCM of the 2nd Platoon; Kovvasi Sukki alias Manju, ACM of AOB SZC; Sodi Kosa, Protection Team Com-mander of SBT DVC; Sodi Raju alias Raja, Deputy Commander of Militia Platoon, Puvarthi LOS; Madakam Pojja alias Kikkiri Pojja, DAKMS President of Errapalli RPC; Muchaki Ganga, Militia member of Errapalli RPC; Badisa Bhimaiah alias Bhima, Militia Commander of Jarupalli RPC; Kurasam Nagaraju, CNM member of Jarupalli RPC; Kalumula Rama, Balala Sangham member of Palagudem RPC; and Kadithi Rama alias Sammaiah, DVCM of SBT DVC.

These Maoists were involved in multiple violent incidents over the years, including deadly en-counters and ambushes targeting security forces.

Among them, Kadithi Mangili played a crucial role in the 2021 encounter at Jeeraguda, where 52 security personnel were martyred. Sodi Raju was involved in the brutal 2017 Burkapal at-tack that claimed the lives of 25 security personnel. Similarly, Sodi Kosa was part of high-profile offensives, including the 2018 Vempa attack that resulted in the death of 12 police per-sonnel.

The surrendered cadres cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology, discrimination against tribal cadres and exploitation by party leadership, and increasing police presence as key rea-sons for abandoning the movement. They also acknowledged the positive impact of the State Government’s developmental initiatives, including the ‘Parivarthana’, ‘Aathmeeya Sam-melanam’, and ‘Spoorthi’ programmes aimed at empowering tribal youth.

Superintendent of police Amit Bardar welcomed the surrendered cadres and encouraged them to avail themselves of the government’s rehabilitation policies, which offer financial support, land and employment opportunities. Senior police officials, including Additional SPs Jagadeesh Adahalli and K Dheeraj were present during the surrender event.